On Monday, the U.S. Men's National Team takes on Wales in the squad's first match of the 2022 Men’s World Cup in Qatar.

State of play: Streaming options abound. But if you prefer to cheer, boo and weep with friends and strangers, here are good options:

The Brewhouse Cafe: The intown king of soccer watching in Little Five Points is putting up outdoor tents and TVs and serving a breakfast and lunch menu starting at 5am for the first matches.

Fadó Irish Pub: You'll find a game day brunch menu, special drinks and fantasy brackets at the Midtown and Buckhead locations.

Also check out: Hampton + Hudson in Inman Park, Midway Pub and The Elder Tree in EAV, Meehan's Public House in Vinings and Downtown, Pizzeria Azzurri in Cumming, Manny’s in Grant Park and El Tesoro in Edgewood.

Don't miss: More than 1,000 people will flock to Wild Heaven West End on the Beltline's Westside Trail on Nov. 25 to watch the USA vs. England, Jason Longshore, 92.9 The Game's Atlanta United commentator, tells Axios.

The watch party is one of many events hosted during this tournament by Atlanta United, the team's supporter groups, Soccer Down Here and other organizations.

Of note: Three metro Atlanta natives are playing in this year's tournament and each received a special billboard note from Ted Lasso, the AJC reports.

Don’t forget: Atlanta's one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

What we're watching: Spain vs. Germany on Nov. 27.