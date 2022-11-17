Georgia is one of seven states with a "very high" rate of influenza-like illnesses, according to the latest CDC data.

The state estimates Georgia's flu vaccination rate sits at under 18%.

Clinical labs in Georgia reported 1,131 positive tests in the week ending Nov. 5. the state has a 24% positivity rate, the highest of this season and nearly double the national rate, says Nancy Nydam, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Public Health.

During that same week, 203 patients in metro Atlanta were hospitalized with flu-like symptoms, bringing the total to more than 650 since the week ending Oct. 8.

Why it matters: The data suggests this year's flu season is hitting the U.S. earlier than in previous years, especially in the South, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

Flu activity levels haven't been this high this early since the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

The spike also coincides with a higher rate in RSV cases compared to previous years and the continued spread of COVID-19.

Of note: The number of outpatient visits for influenza-like illness among ages 5-24 is much higher than in recent seasons,” says Nydam.

Context: Flu season begins in October, and illnesses usually peak between December and February.

The big picture: Six other states — all in the Southeast — and Washington D.C. have a "very high" rate of flu activity, the CDC reported.

Yes, but: That rate doesn't account for confirmed cases of the flu, only patients who present with symptoms that could mean they have the flu.

The bottom line: A flu vaccine is the most effective protection against the virus, officials say.

“The holidays bring gatherings with family and friends and increase the likelihood of spreading the flu,” Kathleen Toomey, the state's public health commissioner, said in a statement. “Now is the time to get vaccinated.”

Talk to your doctor or pharmacist about receiving a flu shot.

What's next: DPH will release updated numbers Friday.