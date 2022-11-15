How do you archive something that's changing every day? Say, for example, Krog Street Tunnel?

What's happening: A Georgia State University doctoral candidate and students are using state-of-the-art technology to permanently capture the impermanent street art lining the walls, ceilings and pillars of the tunnel linking Cabbagetown and Inman Park.

Catch up quick: Located between two humming and popular neighborhoods and part of the Beltline, the 110-year-old tunnel is a teeming mix of bicyclists, walkers, artists, tourists, wedding parties and more — mixed with sanctioned graffiti.

You'll find tags, political statements, event announcements, well wishes, memorials and the occasional juvenile scribbling. Just be prepared for whatever you see to be gone next week. Or maybe even the next day.

What they're saying: "I call it the subconscious of Atlanta where anything goes in terms of spray painting or wheat pasting on the walls from anyone," says Curtis Jackson, a research assistant and PhD candidate with GSU's EPIC program who's leading the initiative.

"It's totally democratic in that sense of the word. And because of that, it's an important document of what Atlanta is thinking culturally or socially at any point in time."

How it works: Every week, Jackson and students visit the tunnel to shoot 60 360-degree photos inside the tunnel and conduct 3-D scans.

The classes then piece together the images to create an immersive and exhaustive experience, and in the process preserve an ever-changing space.

The big picture: Jackson and professors like Brennan Collins are exploring how to tell Atlanta's story using technology like VR and seeking out overlooked but important spaces.

In the process, students learn how to code, 3-D model and rethink what archiving entails.

What's next: The team is set to launch a searchable database of their work. In addition, Collins and Jackson are in talks with the GSU library to add the Krog project to the permanent archive collection.

Start exploring the group's work