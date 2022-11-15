The late Rep. John Lewis gets a song credit
The late Atlanta Congressman John Lewis — who died of cancer in 2020 — had many titles: civil rights icon, activist, a three-decade veteran legislator and author.
- Now he's listed as an artist on a song that features his voice.
Driving the news: Musicians Juan Winans and Lalah Hathaway secured permission from Lewis' estate to include clips of his speech at the 1963 March on Washington in their new song: "NOW."
- Portions of the song's proceeds will benefit the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation.
What they're saying: "There are many great songs but 'NOW' is a great AND important song, because it incorporates and reminds us of the Congressman's timeless message of love and equality," Winans said in a statement.
Of note: Winans' family — known as the 'First Family of Gospel' — has close ties to Lewis'. His uncles, BeBe and Marvin Winans performed an original song inspired by the congressman at Lewis' funeral two years ago.
