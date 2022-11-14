Data: Freddie Mac; Chart: Madison Dong/Axios Visuals

The Atlanta metro area's real estate market is starting to level off, according to the latest data from Redfin/MLS.

Why it matters: After two-plus years of plummeting inventory and sky-high home prices, Atlanta-area buyers have waited a long time for a little relief.

What's happening: Mortgage rates started to surge in May and have since passed 6%.

The market has changed significantly since then.

By the numbers: Median home sales prices dropped from $400,000 to $375,000 from May to September.

Inventory is up 40.4%% since May.

is up 40.4%% since May. Homes are selling more slowly. Homes sold in 12 days on average in May. In September the average number of days on market was 28.

Homes sold in 12 days on average in May. In September the average number of days on market was 28. Fewer homes are selling above the list price. 28% of homes sold above list price in September, compared to 60.7% in May.

28% of homes sold above list price in September, compared to 60.7% in May. In September 39.5% of listings dropped their asking price, up 15.8 percentage points since May.

Yes, but: Monthly mortgage payments are significantly more expensive than they were a year ago.

Bottom line: The market is cooler, but buying a home isn't getting cheaper.