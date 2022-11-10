Veterans Day events in Atlanta

Cities and cultural attractions across metro Atlanta are holding events throughout the weekend to honor U.S. veterans.

Of note: Double check whether schedules have changed in light of Hurricane Nicole.

ITP

The Atlanta History Center will host Major General Bret C. Larson, Commander of the 22nd Air Force at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, along with musical performances by the 116th Army National Guard Band and others. (Friday)

Tour guides lead visitors through Oakland Cemetery to learn about the lives of soldiers buried at the picturesque park. (Friday)

OTP

The 41st annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade takes over The Battery, followed by an observance ceremony, festival and formal gala to honor veterans. (Saturday)

Alpharetta's American Legion Post 201 celebrates its 75th anniversary with the Cruz-In, a showcase of vintage, muscle, off-road and other cars. (Sunday)

Also: Veterans Memorial Walk at Newtown Park in Johns Creek includes a 250-foot replica of the famous memorial wall in Washington, D.C. Heritage Park in McDonough includes the Veterans Wall of Honor.

Don't forget: National Park Service Units like the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park offer free admission on Veterans Day.