A healthy number of Atlantans are thinking about heading elsewhere

Data: American Housing Survey; Chart: Axios Visuals
Atlanta might be America's best place to live, but that doesn't mean it's for everybody.

What's happening: The U.S. Census Bureau estimated that 6.4% of households in the metro area were thinking about moving to another city within the next year — the 6th-highest percentage among major metros, per recently released data.

Of note: While the survey did not ask people for the reasons behind their possible moves, factors like the cost of housing and the increase in remote work opportunities could be to blame.

Yes, but: Metro Atlanta added 65,000 people last year, with every county in the region seeing population gains, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission.

