The season of giving is almost upon us, so we rounded up five local organizations that need your help.

But don't stop here. There are dozens of other worthy causes in and around Atlanta.

1. Feed the hungry

Since 2004, Second Helpings Atlanta has helped recover surplus food to distribute to those in need.

Why it matters: Second Helpings Atlanta is a nonprofit food rescue organization with over 300 volunteers helping to reduce hunger and food waste in Atlanta.

What to expect: Second Helpings offers four different service programs, including meal assembly and delivery, corporate engagement, and educating students about hunger and food waste.

Details: Sign up to volunteer as an individual or as a group here.

Other needs: Second Helpings lists several ways to give besides volunteering here.

2. Read to children

Everybody Wins! Atlanta serves students who are reading below grade level by developing a love of reading and improving their skills.

Why it matters: Everybody Wins! has helped bridge the child literacy gap by hiring volunteer mentors to read out loud to children falling behind.

What to expect: Volunteers can read with a child during lunch or in their classroom or donate books to low-income families.

Details: Fill out the volunteer interest form here.

Other needs: Donate books via Everybody Wins! Amazon wishlist.

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

3. Support those experiencing homelessness

Intown Collaborative Ministries has a homelessness outreach program that is designed to help people find a permanent home and address barriers to stable housing.

Why it matters: Intown has helped almost 200 people find permanent housing since 2017 and serves food to an average of 150 people weekly.

What to expect: Individuals or groups can volunteer at Intown's food pantry, deliver groceries to clients or host a food drive.

Details: Information about volunteer requirements is here.

Other needs: Intown provides several donation options, see them all here.

Photo: Courtesy of Intown Collaborative Ministries

4. Assist our veterans

Employment assistance is one of the top needs for military members as they transition to civilian life.

Why it matters: Hire Heroes USA has helped over 65,000 veterans and military spouses find careers.

What to expect: Volunteers are needed for mentoring, fundraising and speaking on panels.

Details: Hire Heroes needs volunteers from several different industries and companies. Apply here.

Other needs: You can set up a one-time or reoccurring donation here.

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

5. Help refugees get settled

Refugee Women's Network (RWN) supports refugee and immigrant women who have resettled in Georgia.

Why it matters: RWN helps with social adjustment, leadership training, economic empowerment, and navigating healthcare and wellness.

What to expect: Volunteers are needed for grant writing, workshop facilitation, mentorship, fundraising and organizing donation drives.

Details: Fill out an application here.

Other needs: Find out more about donating clothes, money or supplies here.

Know a worthy cause? Email us at [email protected] and we may feature your nonprofit in an upcoming newsletter.