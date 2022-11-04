Data: Google Trends; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The most searched-for topics in Georgia (and across the country and the world) remain "job" and "taxes."

Why it matters: It shows that economic concerns are top of mind for folks in the week before the midterm elections, while abortion has almost disappeared from the biggest issues Georgians (and Americans) are searching for.

Driving the news: To identify the most decisive issues for this year’s midterm voters, Axios’ data visualizations journalists have dug through Google Trends data in each congressional district for our Midterms dashboard.

Zoom in: "Firearms" popped up as the third-most searched-for topic between Oct. 24-31 in half of Georgia’s congressional districts, in line with the rest of the country.

"Wages" and "China" ranked higher in other Georgia districts.

The intrigue: While "abortion" saw a major spike in June when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the issue has since consistently fallen down the list — in metro Atlanta, in Georgia and in the U.S.

Yes, but: Interest in"gas prices" has similarly plummeted across the country.

Go deeper: Check out the full national dashboard.