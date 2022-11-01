Georgia's kids fared better on test scores than much of America

Data: The Nation's Report Card; Chart: Axios Visuals

Georgia’s scores on a national test considered a barometer for children’s educational development remained relatively the same while other states’ marks dropped.

Why it matters: The results from the new National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) test scores show how the pandemic led to historic learning setbacks for children across the U.S., Axios' Noah Bressner reports.

A majority of states saw math and reading scores among fourth- and eighth-graders decline from 2019.

This year’s scores showed the largest math declines ever recorded for fourth- and eighth-graders nationwide.

Yes, but: Georgia Milestones results, which measure many of the same skills as the NAEP, showed students were much more proficient in reading, the AJC notes.