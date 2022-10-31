This could be the last Halloween for Costumes Etc., the beloved Cheshire Bridge shop where countless Atlantans have donned wigs, fine-tuned Dragon Con costumes and bought the perfect Halloween eyepatch.

What’s happening: Jane Powell, the co-owner of the 17,000-square-foot emporium, tells Axios she and her brother Jimmy Gough are retiring after roughly three decades.

If someone doesn’t step up to buy the business before the end of the year, they’ll close the doors on one of metro Atlanta’s last mom-and-pop costume shops on Dec. 10.

Catch up quick: Powell turned a longtime love of stitching and sewing into a costume job, and she and her sister started the shop in 1989. Its first space was a 600-square-foot store on Peachtree.

After bouncing around Buckhead, the Powells moved to Faulkner Road. By then, it enjoyed a well-established following for Halloween shoppers, make-up artists, costume designers and production crews.

Of note: Ninja and Batman costumes are big hits every Halloween, Powell says, though the D.C. superhero is selling slower than usual this season.

Masks of Michael Myers, the seemingly impossible-to-kill antagonist in the seemingly impossible-to-kill "Halloween" franchise, are already sold out for this year.

Zoom out: Online retailers and seasonal pop-ups like the Spirit Halloween empire have changed the industry.