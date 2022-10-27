🕺 Thomas here.

I live in Westview, and one of my favorite quirky buildings here is a long-shuttered restaurant teetering on the edge of the Beltline that's owned by an LLC with possible hip-hop connections.

This special oddball might soon meet its end.

What's happening: Today, the city will hold an in rem review board hearing to decide whether the old Fried Rice King Chinese Food restaurant at Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Cascade Road should join Atlanta's demolition list.

Catch up quick: Atlanta Police said a case file was not available, but the city's database of code enforcement complaints shows filings dating back to March 1, 2011.

The listed owner of the building bought the property in 2017. It shares a P.O. Box and registered agent with entities affiliated with Tauheed Epps, the rapper known as 2 Chainz. The LLCs' registered agent did not return requests for comment.

What's next: A five-member board will decide the property's fate. The demolition process can take years, though the city has been criticized for aggressive enforcement.

💭 Thomas' thought bubble: The property seems like a prime place for a business but, considering the size and little parking (Atlanta will Atlanta, even along the Beltline), I have a hard time daydreaming about what could work here.