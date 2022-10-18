4 places to grab lunch under $12 in Atlanta

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less.

What's on the menu: Traditional Korean dishes served Mexican-style — and which will keep you coming back — are at Hankook Taqueria.

Cost: Two tacos and fries combo ($10), burrito ($10), taco bowl ($10), plain kimchi fries ($9)

Two tacos and fries combo ($10), burrito ($10), taco bowl ($10), plain kimchi fries ($9) Address: 1341 Collier Rd. NW.

1341 Collier Rd. NW. Hours: 11am-3pm Monday, 11am-9pm Tuesday-Saturday

Victory Sandwich

What's on the menu: An Atlanta staple since 2011, Victory serves sandwiches, salad, snacks, coffee and various boozy beverages.

Cost: Sandwiches ($5), salad ($6), ramen ($3.50)

Sandwiches ($5), salad ($6), ramen ($3.50) Details: See all Victory Sandwich hours and locations here.

What's on the menu: Gusto serves a Tex-Mex style bowl of veggies and/or rice and chicken, shrimp, or tofu with various sauces.

Cost: Each bowl is $7.95 with an additional cost to add protein.

Each bowl is $7.95 with an additional cost to add protein. Details: See all Gusto hours and locations here.

Photo: Courtesy of Gusto

What's on the menu: Ponce has changed over the years but Eats — founded in 1993 — remains an Atlanta original. The low-key restaurant serves homestyle dishes like turkey meatloaf, barbecue chicken, mac and cheese, broccoli casserole and their famous jerk chicken.