The weekend weather should be wonderful. Go enjoy!

Stickball: Players from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, the Chickasaw Nation and the Mississippi Choctaw Nations will compete in three games of stickball — one of North America's oldest sports — at Historic Fourth Ward Activity Field Saturday from 10:45am-3pm.

Delegation representatives will hold a panel discussion that evening at the Carlos Museum and via zoom.

Why it matters: Organized by the Atlanta Beltline, the free event marks the first time in 200 years that native nations have played stickball on traditional Muscogee land in Atlanta, Beltline officials say.

Elsewhere

SUDS: Formerly known as the Decatur Beer Festival, the ticketed event in Legacy Park promises unlimited sips of craft beer, music and food. (Saturday)

All-For-One Bicycle Ride: Jump on a two-wheeler for a 29-, 64- or 100-mile bike ride to raise funds for the Van Purser Foundation. (Saturday)

Serenbe Farm Tour: Learn about the South Fulton eco-friendly community's organic and sustainable farming practices. (Saturday)

Stone Mountain Highland Games: Tartans, caber tossing, border collies and more await for the 49th annual celebration of Scotland at Stone Mountain State Park. (Saturday)

Tunes: Thee Phantom and the Illharmonic Orchestra and Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus at Georgia Tech's Ferst Center for the Arts (tonight, Saturday); Pusha T and The Flaming Lips at the Coca-Cola Roxy (tonight, Saturday); Jack Harlow at State Farm Arena (Sunday)