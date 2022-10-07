MARTA's nationwide search to find the next leader of the transit agency led right back to its own headquarters.

Collie Greenwood, who's been running MARTA since the death of former general manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker in January, has been named the sole finalist to take the top job.

Why it matters: MARTA needs a steady hand at the helm to help regain ridership lost during the pandemic, oversee a $2.7-billion dollar expansion plan in Atlanta and decide whether the city's next transit chapter favors buses or rail.

Details: Greenwood began his transit career as a bus driver and over 30 years rose to the rank of chief service officer at the Toronto Transit Commission, the agency says.

He joined MARTA in 2019 to oversee its bus network and less than two years later was promoted to deputy general manager of operations.

A total of 11 candidates made the shortlist for the position.

What's next: Under Georgia law, the MARTA board must wait 14 days before voting to confirm Greenwood and formally extending an offer.