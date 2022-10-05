Working lunch spotlight: The Daily
Thomas here. My internet conked out on Monday, making me leave my glorious cocoon of a home to seek wifi.
- I found it (and a delightful lunch) at The Daily.
Catch up quick: Located on Trabert Avenue off Howell Mill Road, The Daily is a sharply designed, sun-filled and airy coffee shop punctuated with a straightforward and solid menu. It's a great place for a casual meeting or to squeeze out a few hours of work.
Details: Foodwise, you have standards like avocado toast and a fall vegetable hash joined by sourdough toast topped with whipped feta, honey, chives and black pepper.
- All are executed with quality and well-prepared fresh ingredients.
Intrigue: When The Daily launched, the owners said wifi was not on the menu because they wanted the shop to be a place to escape the hassles of everyday life.
- After feedback from customers, the team made the service available. (But you'll have to ask for an extension if you linger long.)
Of note: It's the second location of the Charleston, South Carolina restaurant opened by Atlanta natives Michael and Melody Shemtov.
Pro tip: Several tables are reserved for parties of four or more, but there's high-chair seating that looks into the kitchen and a community table option.
- If you drove and you're planning on staying a while, park in the back.
