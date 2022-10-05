Thomas here. My internet conked out on Monday, making me leave my glorious cocoon of a home to seek wifi.

I found it (and a delightful lunch) at The Daily.

Catch up quick: Located on Trabert Avenue off Howell Mill Road, The Daily is a sharply designed, sun-filled and airy coffee shop punctuated with a straightforward and solid menu. It's a great place for a casual meeting or to squeeze out a few hours of work.

Details: Foodwise, you have standards like avocado toast and a fall vegetable hash joined by sourdough toast topped with whipped feta, honey, chives and black pepper.

All are executed with quality and well-prepared fresh ingredients.

Intrigue: When The Daily launched, the owners said wifi was not on the menu because they wanted the shop to be a place to escape the hassles of everyday life.

After feedback from customers, the team made the service available. (But you'll have to ask for an extension if you linger long.)

Of note: It's the second location of the Charleston, South Carolina restaurant opened by Atlanta natives Michael and Melody Shemtov.

Pro tip: Several tables are reserved for parties of four or more, but there's high-chair seating that looks into the kitchen and a community table option.