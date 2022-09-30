2 hours ago - News
Remembering the 1898 hurricane that slammed the Georgia coast
Andrew. Michael. Irma. Georgia’s been walloped by dozens of hurricanes since the late 1800s.
- The strongest one on record: the storm known simply as the 1898 Georgia hurricane.
Catch up quick: On Oct. 2, 1898, a hurricane made landfall on Cumberland Island along the Georgia coast with sustained winds of roughly 135 mph.
- Brunswick saw a reported 16-foot storm surge — nearly triple what the National Hurricane Center has forecast for Hurricane Ian — and rain flooded streets and buildings.
- The storm disrupted rail service to Tybee Island along and severely damaged crops. According to “Living With the Georgia Shore,” it destroyed a hospital in McIntosh County for people living with yellow fever.
The big picture: At least 179 people died in the hurricane, and the storm’s effects were felt as far south as Jacksonville. Fernandina Beach was devastated and nearby Amelia Island was leveled.
