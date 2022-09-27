Mayor halts redevelopment of Atlanta Medical Center site

The city is taking steps to map out what's next for the soon-to-be-vacant Atlanta Medical Center once Wellstar closes the hospital by November.

Driving the news: Mayor Andre Dickens on Monday issued an executive order to temporarily stop future redevelopment on the 25-acre site in Old Fourth Ward.

Dickens said in a statement that the moratorium will give Atlanta time to "review the impact of the hospital’s closure on the community and consider possible rezoning."

The order will remain in effect until Oct. 3, the next City Council meeting.

What they're saying: City Council member Amir Farokhi told Axios in a statement that pausing development to "ensure best land use and best healthcare access going forward is important."

"I appreciate the mayor's leadership on this issue," he said. "The Atlanta Medical Center properties have served a vital public health role for the neighborhood and the region."

Yes, and: Council president Doug Shipman told Axios that Atlanta Medical Center is an Old Fourth Ward asset that offers doulas and water births — two specialties not offered at many places — and a teaching hospital where residents can train for the profession.

"Our long-term health care system is healthier when we are teaching residents in our city and in this neighborhood, and so I think that that also is something we have to really consider," said Shipman, an Old Fourth Ward resident.

Catch up quick: Wellstar announced earlier this month that it will close the hospital by Nov. 1. The closure means Grady Memorial Hospital will be the only Level I trauma center in metro Atlanta that can treat gunshot wounds and traumatic brain injuries.

What we're watching: Shipman said the City Council will take up Dickens' request to extend the moratorium at its Oct. 3 meeting, and he’s optimistic that it will receive support.

