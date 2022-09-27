Mayor halts redevelopment of Atlanta Medical Center site
The city is taking steps to map out what's next for the soon-to-be-vacant Atlanta Medical Center once Wellstar closes the hospital by November.
Driving the news: Mayor Andre Dickens on Monday issued an executive order to temporarily stop future redevelopment on the 25-acre site in Old Fourth Ward.
- Dickens said in a statement that the moratorium will give Atlanta time to "review the impact of the hospital’s closure on the community and consider possible rezoning."
- The order will remain in effect until Oct. 3, the next City Council meeting.
What they're saying: City Council member Amir Farokhi told Axios in a statement that pausing development to "ensure best land use and best healthcare access going forward is important."
- "I appreciate the mayor's leadership on this issue," he said. "The Atlanta Medical Center properties have served a vital public health role for the neighborhood and the region."
Yes, and: Council president Doug Shipman told Axios that Atlanta Medical Center is an Old Fourth Ward asset that offers doulas and water births — two specialties not offered at many places — and a teaching hospital where residents can train for the profession.
- "Our long-term health care system is healthier when we are teaching residents in our city and in this neighborhood, and so I think that that also is something we have to really consider," said Shipman, an Old Fourth Ward resident.
Catch up quick: Wellstar announced earlier this month that it will close the hospital by Nov. 1. The closure means Grady Memorial Hospital will be the only Level I trauma center in metro Atlanta that can treat gunshot wounds and traumatic brain injuries.
What we're watching: Shipman said the City Council will take up Dickens' request to extend the moratorium at its Oct. 3 meeting, and he’s optimistic that it will receive support.
