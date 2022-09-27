A state-of-the-art events space near Mercedes-Benz Stadium that expanded the limits of Atlanta nightlife's offerings — and tested the patience of some Vine City residents — could soon reopen.

Driving the news: Roughly a year after the city ordered Dome in the City to close its doors, the space's request for a permit to operate cleared an Atlanta City Council committee meeting Monday.

Catch up quick: Located across the street from the Georgia World Congress Center, the inflatable venue projects 360-degree visuals ranging from animations to sporting events on its roof.

The pandemic hamstrung the business owners' plans, according to a presentation to the Atlanta zoning review board on Sept. 8. The 32,000 square foot space hosted nightlife events and concerts, plus community events like a toy drive, on a limited basis.

Some residents of Vine City said those high-profile events came with noise echoing through the hilly single-family neighborhood and traffic clogging its narrow streets.

Details: DeWayne Martin, a lawyer for Dome owner Jaycee Atlanta Development, told the board that the owners have invested more than $100,000 in sound mitigation and beefed up plans for security and traffic.

Moving forward, the Dome wants to host small-scale athletics, concerts and other private events, Martin said. (The lawyer did not return Axios' request for comment.)

The other side: "We know that this is a money situation, and people want to make money off the land that they own," says Carrie Salvary, a longtime Vine City resident who opposes the space. "But you also want to be good neighbors as well. But I think the whole good neighbor portion went out the window."

The intrigue: The Vine City Civic Association supports the Dome, says Bishop John Lewis, the organization's chair. But the neighborhood planning unit representing the greater area recommended the city reject its permit application.

What's next: The permit request moves to the full Atlanta City Council. Council member Byron Amos, who represents Vine City, did not return Axios' request for comment.