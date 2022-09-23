Atlanta Beltline names developer for Murphy Crossing project

The Atlanta Beltline has taken a significant step in its plans to redevelop a 20-acre site in the Oakland City neighborhood.

Driving the news: The group selected real estate developer Culdesac as the finalist to build a mixed-use, transit-oriented development at Murphy Crossing.

Why it matters: The Beltline spent years prioritizing building trails and parks, so it's playing catch-up to create a promised number of affordable units so everyone — not just the well-off — can enjoy the path.

Once completed, 25% of the housing at Murphy Crossing will be classified as permanently affordable, and another 5% will be affordable for the next 30 years, the Beltline says.

It will also offer 30% of the lease space at a reduced rate for area small businesses.

Murphy Crossing, at 1050 Murphy Avenue, was once home to the Georgia State Farmers Market. It's wedged between the Adair Park and Capitol View neighborhoods and sits south of the Beltline's Westside Trail.

Atlanta BeltLine President & CEO Clyde Higgs said in the release that its redevelopment is part of the organization's vision to complete its 22-mile loop around the city.

Yes, but: Matthew Garbett, board vice president of ThreadATL, an urbanism advocacy group, is cautiously optimistic. Garbett told Axios the developers involved in the project have great reputations for creating developments that aren’t focused on cars.

What gives him pause, he says, is that neither the Beltline nor the city of Atlanta has "a proven track record of developing or approving actual transit-oriented development."

"The proposal looks good from what I've seen but will Atlanta and the Beltline embrace it or water it down?" he asked.

What we're watching: a meeting to discuss the project will be held at 6:30pm Monday via Zoom. It will be broadcast on the Beltline's Facebook page.

Thomas Wheatley contributed to this story.