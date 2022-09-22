Once a week, you lug giant plastic bins filled with garbage to your curb. After the sanitation crew empties them into their giant truck, you pull them back to your house. Repeat ad infinitum.

Thomas here. The other day I gazed into the dark abyss that is my trash can and wondered if people ever said "I'm not gonna live like this."

The intrigue: Many people do decide to keep their Herbie Curbies from getting filthy. Metro Atlanta is home to at least four companies that will do the dirty work for a fee.

How it works: Dwight Jones Jr. of ATL Fresh Cans estimates he's pressure-washed more than 10,000 trash bins with his top-secret all-natural solution.

Most customers order a one-time service ($45). 60% of his regular subscribers are on the quarterly plan, he says.

Others get their bin washed monthly.

His worst bin: "I always say, I'll see a worse one tomorrow," Jones says. "Disgust has no boundaries. It doesn't stop."