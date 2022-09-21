Georgia Power wants to increase electricity prices

Georgia Power wants to hike electricity prices 12% over the next three years — but not before giving the chance to make your voice heard.

Why it matters: Georgia Power provides electricity to more than 2 million people in 155 of the state's 159 counties.

Details: Starting next Tuesday, the Georgia Public Service Commission — a five-member body of elected officials who decide how much you pay to turn on your lights and heat up your oven — will accept public comments on the rate hike.

Comments will be heard before the hearing and will also be accepted by email.

Of note: The PSC recently changed its public comment rules, a move that sparked protests from some clean-energy and public-interest groups.

By the numbers: Georgia Power says the typical ratepayer would see monthly bills go up $14.32 next year per bill, with smaller increases ($1.35, $0.62) in the following years.

That additional cash will be re-invested in improving the transmission grid, working toward a goal of adding 6,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2035, and more, the utility says.

Yes, but: Large industrial customers, however, will see 6% higher bills, the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy said earlier this year. Smaller businesses will see a similar increase to typical residential ratepayers.

The organization says Georgia Power's spending plan fails to increase renewable energy options like rooftop solar.

What's next: After next week’s hearings, the PSC will hold additional meetings in November. A final vote is expected in late December.