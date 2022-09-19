1 hour ago - News

Nearly 40% of Atlanta workers now work from home

Thomas Wheatley
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Nearly 40% of workers in Atlanta aged 16 and older primarily worked from home in 2021, making the city one of the top in the country for conference calls in pajamas.

Why it matters: The survey results provide one of the most reliable indications yet of the pandemic's impact on Americans' work-from-home habits, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

By the numbers: Washington, D.C., topped the list with over 48% of workers mostly clocking in from home in 2021.

Zoom out: Statewide, the percentage of people who worked from home increased from 7% in the year before the pandemic to just over 18%.

  • Nationally, the number of people primarily working from home tripled from 5.7% in 2019 to 17.9% in 2021.
