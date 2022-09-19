1 hour ago - News
Nearly 40% of Atlanta workers now work from home
Nearly 40% of workers in Atlanta aged 16 and older primarily worked from home in 2021, making the city one of the top in the country for conference calls in pajamas.
- That's according to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Why it matters: The survey results provide one of the most reliable indications yet of the pandemic's impact on Americans' work-from-home habits, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.
By the numbers: Washington, D.C., topped the list with over 48% of workers mostly clocking in from home in 2021.
Zoom out: Statewide, the percentage of people who worked from home increased from 7% in the year before the pandemic to just over 18%.
- Nationally, the number of people primarily working from home tripled from 5.7% in 2019 to 17.9% in 2021.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.