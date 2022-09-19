Nearly 40% of Atlanta workers now work from home

Nearly 40% of workers in Atlanta aged 16 and older primarily worked from home in 2021, making the city one of the top in the country for conference calls in pajamas.

That's according to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Why it matters: The survey results provide one of the most reliable indications yet of the pandemic's impact on Americans' work-from-home habits, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

By the numbers: Washington, D.C., topped the list with over 48% of workers mostly clocking in from home in 2021.

Zoom out: Statewide, the percentage of people who worked from home increased from 7% in the year before the pandemic to just over 18%.