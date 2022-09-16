47 mins ago - News

Juniper Cafe one of Bon Appetit's 50 best new restaurants

Last week, Bon Appetit named Juniper Cafe and Bakery one of the country's 50 best new restaurants.

  • Being journalists, Emma, Kristal and I had to investigate ourselves.

Details: Led by the chefs behind Candler Park's Lazy Betty, the colorful spot serves up a super-smart fusion of Vietnamese and Southern cuisine.

  • Think savory coconut chicken crepe, Vietnamese hot fried chicken, a delightfully fluffy and crisp banh mi with caramelized pork, and a packed noodle salad with Thai fried tofu.

What they’re saying: In the days following the article's release, the team saw double the expected number of customers — including some who drove an hour to try the food, general manager Shauna D. Whitson told Axios.

The verdict: It's well worth the hype. Don’t miss the paper-thin crispy okra appetizer, Vietnamese coffee and a gooey signature cookie stocked with pecans, oatmeal and chocolate chips.

