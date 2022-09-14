1 hour ago - News
Atlanta middle school welcomes first girl to its football team
Meet Nivea Santiago, the first girl to play on Sutton Middle School's football team.
What's happening: Santiago, an eighth-grader, is a defensive back for the team, which will play its fourth game of the season against Hollis Middle School at 7:30pm Friday at Henderson Stadium in Midtown.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.