Atlanta middle school welcomes first girl to its football team

Kristal Dixon
Nivea Santiago
Photo: Nivea Santiago, an eighth-grader, is a defensive back for the Sutton Middle School Cougars. Credit: Atlanta Public Schools

Meet Nivea Santiago, the first girl to play on Sutton Middle School's football team.

What's happening: Santiago, an eighth-grader, is a defensive back for the team, which will play its fourth game of the season against Hollis Middle School at 7:30pm Friday at Henderson Stadium in Midtown.

