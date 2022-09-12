A plan to redevelop a historic corner of Little Five Points includes razing the Star Community Bar, the long-running music venue that's played host to Drive-By Truckers, Killer Mike and countless other acts.

Driving the news: A development team that includes Third and Urban and longtime community investors wants to convert a 2.5-acre site at the corner of Moreland and Euclid avenues into housing, offices, retail and restaurants.

The development's footprint includes the Point Center Building — the historic two-story structure on the corner that houses Abbadabba's — and a 1950s church turned Montessori school.

Of note: Hank Farmer of Third and Urban tells Axios that plans call for demolishing the former bank that Star Bar's called home since 1991 to build a three-story building with two ground-floor restaurant spaces. The new building will also have offices above and a basement space.

Zoom out: The proposal comes on the heels of Portman Holdings' plan to redevelop a stretch of Ponce de Leon Avenue that puts the future of MJQ, The Local and other businesses in question.

What they're saying: Farmer says the team is "looking at creative ways to keep Star Bar here as part of the neighborhood and we are continuing to have conversations with them about potential options. We would like them to stay."