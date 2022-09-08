Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

There are quite a few Georgias in Georgia.

Several Savannahs, too.

What's happening: Peach State residents are 1.7 times more likely to name their baby Georgia and Savannah than parents in any other state in the country.

Driving the news: Axios visual journalist Erin Davis found that across more than 1,300 U.S. place names, 900 (67%) were more common in their home states than the rest of the country, based on Social Security records.

A standout case in point: Tex. Nearly every baby named Tex born from 2000-2019 was born in Texas.

How many Georgias and Savannahs are there? For 2021 across the U.S., the number of births with the name Georgia was 1,730, or 0.097% of total female births. For Savannah, that number was 3,459 – or 0.194% of female births in 2021.

The peak year for the popularity for the name Georgia was 1900, when the number of births were 765, which represented 0.241% of total female births that year.

Savannah’s popularity topped out in 2007 when the number of births were 7,050, which was 0.333% of female births that year.

Zoom in: 114 Savannahs were born in the Peach State, but Georgia did not crack the top 100 names, according to the Social Security Administration.

The intrigue: Y'all really love naming your children after Georgia cities. Grayson, Madison, Brooks, Jackson, Kingston and Camila (with one L) all cracked the top 100 last year.

💭 Kristal's thought bubble: Which one of you brave souls will start the trend of people naming their children Atlanta?