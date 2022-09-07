50 mins ago - News

Atlanta a top city for live-work-play communities

A total of 9,200 mixed-use apartments have been completed in Atlanta since 2012, per an analysis by RentCafe, a nationwide apartment-search website, Axios' Sami Sparber reports.

Why it matters: Rental communities that include residential, office and retail space gained a foothold in the last decade, especially as the pandemic heightened renters' preference for having amenities nearby, the report says.

What they found: 15% of the units built in Atlanta from 2012 to 2021 were mixed-use, per RentCafe — the 16th-highest share in the country.

Data: RentCafe; Chart: Axios Visuals
Zoom out: The number of apartments in "live-work-play" buildings nationwide has quadrupled from 10 years ago, from 10,000 completed in 2012 to 43,700 in 2021, according to Yardi Matrix data.

The bottom line: Blending different types of real estate is one way cities are evolving in the era of remote and hybrid work.

