For the first time, the entire 22-mile route of the Atlanta Beltline is set.

Driving the news: The last unmapped segment (segment 2 of the Northwest Trail) is now locked in to run alongside Peachtree Park Drive and Bennett Street right by Piedmont Hospital.

Zoom in on the route details here.

The intrigue: The Northwest Trail has been complicated because, unlike the rest of the Beltline, it is not an abandoned rail corridor. That has meant a lot of study and community input, including some opposition from residents who didn't want the trail running through their neighborhood.

What's next: Construction of the entire Beltline is scheduled to finish by 2030.