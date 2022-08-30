Out-of-state small real estate investors eye Atlanta

Out of state, small investors — or "laptop landlords" — accounted for 5.26% of home sales in Atlanta during the first half of 2022, according to a new Wall Street Journal analysis.

Why it matters: Most of the frustration over the rental crisis in Southern cities like Atlanta has been directed at big corporations buying up hundreds of homes and renting them out for profit.

But smaller investors, defined as those who own between 2 and 10 homes, are also contributing to rising prices.

Details: The Journal story describes these landlords as mostly "well-paid professionals who view owning a rental as a core investment, alongside stock or bond funds." They take advantage of technology that enables them to buy a home quickly online, without even visiting the city where the home is located.

Data services help them “pick neighborhoods with precision,” the Journal found. The landlords can instantly see crime rates and school rankings, then use online real-estate marketplaces to connect with financing and local property managers.

The big picture: Investors bought up 28% of all single-family homes nationwide in February of this year, according to the data firm CoreLogic, the Journal reports.