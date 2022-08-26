A guide to Macon, 1.5 hours from Atlanta

Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades.

Here's a guide to experiencing it:

Do:

1. Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration

The annual event at Ocmulgee Mounds is celebrating its 30th anniversary this September with a revamped program featuring educational demonstrations, storytelling, music, dance and Native American food and arts and crafts vendors.

Hours: Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, 10am-5pm.

2. Macon Bacon/Macon Mayhem

Support Macon's local baseball and hockey team year-round. Take the family to cheer on the Macon Bacon of the Coastal Plain League in the summer and the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League from fall to spring!

3. International Cherry Blossom Festival

The self-proclaimed "Cherry Blossom Capital of the World" hosts a 10-day spring festival annually, marking that Macon has more cherry blossom trees than Washington, D.C.

Hours: The next festival is scheduled for March 17-26 next year, so stay tuned here for updates.

Eat:

1. Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen

A local favorite, Piedmont bills itself as "not a traditional BBQ joint nor are we just another hamburger place." Their food, they say, is "just as memorable" as their beer.

Hours: Sunday - Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday - Saturday 11am - 10pm

Address: 450-B 3rd St.

2. Dovetail

Considered among Macon's best fine dining options, the restaurant focuses on traditional southern fare inspired by seasonal availability. Don't miss its impressive cocktail bar with over 70 whiskeys.

3. Nu-Way Weiners

A Macon establishment since 1916—stop by for the local fast food chain for its secret chili sauce recipe and private label hot dogs. But also breakfast!

Hours vary by location, which are spread throughout Macon, Warner Robins and Fort Valley.

Photo courtesy of Moonhanger Group/Jesse Horton

1. Woodward Hotel

The brand new Woodward opens Sept. 3 in the heart of downtown, an independent boutique hotel that also features a literary-themed Quill cocktail bar with rooftop seating.

It's named for the owner's grandfather, a local English professor, writer and WWII veteran, Benjamin Woodward Griffith, Jr.

Rate: $235+ per night

2. 1842 Inn

1842 Inn is a Greek Revival and Victorian home turned into a grand hotel experience with unique amenities and a daily hospitality hour with beverages and hors d’oeuvres in the evenings.

Rate: $132+ per night

3. Downtown loft (Airbnb)

Explore downtown like a local from this airy loft in a great location.

Rate: $129 per night