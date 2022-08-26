Detroit and Memphis are two cities that have made historic contributions to American music during the 20th century.

But for Scott Freeman, a journalist who began his career in Macon and authored biographies of Otis Redding and the Allman Brothers Band, Macon ranks just as high as its more well-known counterparts.

The big picture: Freeman calls Macon the "sleepy little town in the middle of Georgia" that gave birth to Little Richard, James Brown, the Allman Brothers Band and Redding — icons who defined music in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

"You go there, and you feel this sense of history," Freeman, the executive editor of ArtsATL.org, told Axios.

"There's something in the water," Redding's grandson, Justin Andrews, told Axios. "The music world definitely owes a lot to Macon."

The city is packed with places where you can learn more about this rich history, and here are Freeman's suggestions:

Rose Hill Cemetery is the resting place for members of the Allman Brothers Band.

Otis Redding Museum: Operated by the Otis Redding Foundation, the museum serves as a one-stop shop where you can learn about the musician whose influence stretches beyond his untimely death in 1967.

Douglass Theatre: Freeman suggests this spot, which was founded in 1921 by Charles Douglass, director of the Georgia Loan and Savings Company.

The Little Richard House: the musician's childhood home.

The Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House: A museum that was once home to The Allman Brothers Band's original members, their families and friends in the 1970s.

You can take a whole Macon music history tour with Rock Candy Tours and find other notable attractions on the Macon Music Trail website.

Bonus: The Museum at Capricorn pays tribute to Capricorn Records and Capricorn Sound Studios, an iconic independent Southern label, while hosting a contemporary music incubator run by Mercer University.

Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers Band performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 6, 1991. Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Of note: if you're hungry, grab a bite to eat at the H&H Soul Food, a legendary restaurant that's fed Macon’s music legends.

Or the Downtown Grill, where Gregg Allman proposed to Cher.