Fulton County wrestles with its cities over LOST distribution

Officials in Fulton County and its cities — from Chattahoochee Hills to Atlanta to Johns Creek — are fighting over how to divvy up billions of dollars in sales tax revenue.

Failure to strike a deal could blow holes in the governments' budgets, meaning property tax hikes or program cuts, officials say.

What's happening: The county and the cities have until Dec. 30 to negotiate how to distribute revenue from a special sales tax that helps fund police, fire and other services and lowers property owners' tax bills.

Catch up quick: Currently, Fulton receives just under 5% (around $15 million) of the local option sales tax, or LOST. That amount funds countywide services. The rest is split among the county's cities based on their population.

Fulton has proposed upping that to 35% — roughly $95 million more, says a consultant hired by the cities.

Details: The cities note that Fulton's unincorporated area has shrunk to less than 2 square miles and a population of less than 1,000 in 2020 — down from almost 230,000 in 2000 when it received 35% of the revenues. Fewer people should equate to a smaller cut of LOST funding, they say.

In fact, the cities' consultant argues, Fulton should actually receive 2.45% of the LOST revenues — half of what it is getting now.

Yes, but: Fulton officials argue that the county operates services that benefit everyone, including the cities: courts, the jail, health centers and senior services. As the county's population has grown, so has the demand for these services.

In addition to the more than $1 billion to fund those services, Fulton county manager Dick Anderson said that the county is overdue to build a 24-7 behavioral health center and potentially a new jail.

The big picture: Metro Atlanta's cityhood fever has created a confusing patchwork of fiefdoms and debates about how local governments should deliver — and pay for — services.

What's next: The county and cities continue negotiations. If they can't strike a deal, their options include hashing things out with a mediator — or going the arbitration route and letting a third party decide.