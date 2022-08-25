Pedestrian and cyclist bridge proposed at Buckhead Loop

Buckhead leaders are moving forward with a plan to build a soaring bridge near Ga. 400 that will give pedestrians and bicyclists an easy route around a snarl of honking horns and stop-and-go traffic.

What's happening: The plan is the newest phase of the Buckhead Community Improvement District’s effort to make Lenox Road safer and more connected.

The big picture: The project is designed to become the north entrance to HUB404, an ambitious proposed park that would cap Ga. 400 and link together the Buckhead Loop area. It will also connect with the Path400 greenway.

In the weeds: The area in question is called a single-point urban interchange, or SPUI — pronounced spoo-ee — and designed to move cars as quickly as possible.

Adding a safe way for people and bicyclists to mix with the steady rush of cars proved too difficult for planners, Jim Durrett, executive director of the Buckhead CID, tells Axios. The bridge made sense, he says.

What's next: Buckhead CID leaders want your input. On Sep. 19 at 6pm, the Buckhead CID will host a virtual open house to brief the public and start accepting comments.

They'll then collect input over two weeks on the project website.

CID leaders want to start construction in late 2024.