A clearer picture is emerging of the victims and the suspect in Monday's shootings that left two people dead, another hospitalized and paralyzed a part of Midtown for hours.

Catch up quick: Police say Raissa Kengne allegedly shot Michael Shinners of Alpharetta and Michael Horne of Newnan at the Midtown condo complex where she lived and the two worked. Shinners managed the building and Horne worked as its engineer.

Shinners did not survive the shooting.

Beacon Management Services, the property management company, told WSBTV in a statement that Kengne was a "disgruntled resident."

Officers say Kengne then shot and killed 41-year-old William Freeman at 1100 Peachtree Street, where her former employer BDO USA has an office, before fleeing for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport where she was arrested.

Of note: Police said the victims in the shooting were likely targeted, though they have not released a motive.

What they're saying: In an interview with 11Alive, Freeman's widow Alicia described him as a kind, compassionate and nurturing husband. Alicia Freeman told 11Alive that Kengne reported her husband when she worked at BDO USA.

"He loved me so much," she said. "I'm thankful that I could experience that kind of love because I don't think anybody receives the kind of love he gave to me. He lived his life for me, and I don't know how I'm going to live my life without him."

In a statement to Axios, BDO USA said Freeman "brought passion, dedication, and integrity to his work, and he will be deeply missed."

Context: Shinners and Freeman were named in a lawsuit filed by Kengne earlier this year along with BDO USA, the condo management association, and a dozen other defendants.

In the filing, Kengne claimed she faced "retaliation, persecution, harassment, intimidation, threats, burglary (and) computer hacking" after noting a "significant deficiency" in an audit, WSBTV reported.

What's next: At a hearing on Tuesday, a Fulton magistrate judge denied bond for Kengne, according to Fox 5.