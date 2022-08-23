The two November elections for Public Service Commission are postponed, for real this time.

Catch up quick: A judge postponed the elections a few weeks ago, ruling the electoral structure (statewide elections for regional district seats) disenfranchises Black voters.

A week later an appeals court reversed that decision, pending the state's appeal of that first ruling.

On Friday the U.S. Supreme Court weighed in, ruling the elections shouldn't go forward after all while the appeal continues. The state isn't fighting that decision.

The bottom line: The elections will not happen as scheduled, though the state is still appealing the judge's ruling. Regardless of the outcome, a special election will have to happen, either with the existing — or with a new — electoral district structure.

Public Service Commissioners Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson will continue to serve in the meantime.

Why it matters: The Public Service Commission, among other responsibilities, sets customers' utility rates and oversees the construction budget of projects like the massive Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant expansion.

What we're watching: The state's appeal of the original ruling is on an expedited timeline. A special election will likely happen next year.