Public Service Commission elections officially postponed
The two November elections for Public Service Commission are postponed, for real this time.
Catch up quick: A judge postponed the elections a few weeks ago, ruling the electoral structure (statewide elections for regional district seats) disenfranchises Black voters.
- A week later an appeals court reversed that decision, pending the state's appeal of that first ruling.
- On Friday the U.S. Supreme Court weighed in, ruling the elections shouldn't go forward after all while the appeal continues. The state isn't fighting that decision.
The bottom line: The elections will not happen as scheduled, though the state is still appealing the judge's ruling. Regardless of the outcome, a special election will have to happen, either with the existing — or with a new — electoral district structure.
- Public Service Commissioners Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson will continue to serve in the meantime.
Why it matters: The Public Service Commission, among other responsibilities, sets customers' utility rates and oversees the construction budget of projects like the massive Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant expansion.
What we're watching: The state's appeal of the original ruling is on an expedited timeline. A special election will likely happen next year.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.