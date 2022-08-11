Scalini's Italian Restaurant closes after 40 years
It's been a sad week in Smyrna. Scalini's Italian Restaurant — the eatery with eggplant parmigiana that would send women to labor within 48 hours of eating it — announced its closure on Monday after 40 years in business.
Why it matters: It's nice to know there are still places in this data-driven world where legends are built on beliefs — even if it's the belief that eggplant, ricotta and sauce is all a baby needs to be convinced it's time to say hello.
Details: Scalini's says its sister restaurant, Provino's — which has been open since 1977 — will carry on. Provino's has the same eggplant parmigiana dish, even if it's not as famous.
What they're saying: People poured onto Scalini's Facebook page this week to share stories of first dates that led to marriages, birthday parties that became birthday traditions and, of course, of the babies.
- "My 19 yr old Navy soldier is on the wall. She is a Scalini's baby," one woman named Kim wrote.
- "How will pregnant women go into labor?" another Kimberly wrote.
And then there was one from an expectant mother named Angela: "I had the pleasure of working here as my first job when I moved to Georgia and was hoping my September baby would be a Scalini's eggplant baby!"
- To which Scalini’s replied, "We will share the recipe for you …"
As Scalini's founder Joe Bogino told CBS46: "One gal or two came in, happened to eat the eggplant, delivered their baby, I think they started telling people of that occurrence and it just caught on all by itself. Do I believe this induces labor? I believe my customer!"
