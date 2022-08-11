Scalini's Italian Restaurant closes after 40 years

It's been a sad week in Smyrna. Scalini's Italian Restaurant — the eatery with eggplant parmigiana that would send women to labor within 48 hours of eating it — announced its closure on Monday after 40 years in business.

Why it matters: It's nice to know there are still places in this data-driven world where legends are built on beliefs — even if it's the belief that eggplant, ricotta and sauce is all a baby needs to be convinced it's time to say hello.

Details: Scalini's says its sister restaurant, Provino's — which has been open since 1977 — will carry on. Provino's has the same eggplant parmigiana dish, even if it's not as famous.

What they're saying: People poured onto Scalini's Facebook page this week to share stories of first dates that led to marriages, birthday parties that became birthday traditions and, of course, of the babies.

"My 19 yr old Navy soldier is on the wall. She is a Scalini's baby," one woman named Kim wrote.

"How will pregnant women go into labor?" another Kimberly wrote.

And then there was one from an expectant mother named Angela: "I had the pleasure of working here as my first job when I moved to Georgia and was hoping my September baby would be a Scalini's eggplant baby!"

To which Scalini’s replied, "We will share the recipe for you …"

As Scalini's founder Joe Bogino told CBS46: "One gal or two came in, happened to eat the eggplant, delivered their baby, I think they started telling people of that occurrence and it just caught on all by itself. Do I believe this induces labor? I believe my customer!"