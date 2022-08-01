Metro Atlanta has plenty of stores offering antiques and period pieces. So where should you turn for midcentury modern, 1960s camp and other vintage items?

Mother Lode: The Avondale Estates market packs in vendors with sharp eyes for midcentury finds and wares from local makers. Sign of a good time: The Aug. 6th pop-up and makers' market is tiki-themed. (Insta)

Decatur Estate Antique Market: Don't let the proper name fool you. You'll find lamps, retro fans and even taxidermy at this Lawrenceville Highway gem. (Insta)

Highland Row: Forty dealers pack 9,000 square feet with midcentury couches, coffee tables and chairs, plus assorted curios like old action figures, vinyl and jewelry. (Insta)

Kudzu Antiques: Located just outside Decatur, this 25,000-square-foot mainstay is a mix of retro furniture and modern wares — and has one of metro Atlanta’s best collections of salt and pepper shakers. (Insta)

Atlanta Used Furniture: The Northside Drive vendor's well-curated collection is an Instagram favorite and a great resource if you're searching for inspiration. (Insta)