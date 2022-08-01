47 mins ago - Things to Do

Where to shop for mid-century modern furniture

Thomas Wheatley
A photo of a large collection of mid-century modern furniture outside storage units
Photo: Courtesy of Atlanta Used Furniture

Metro Atlanta has plenty of stores offering antiques and period pieces. So where should you turn for midcentury modern, 1960s camp and other vintage items?

Mother Lode: The Avondale Estates market packs in vendors with sharp eyes for midcentury finds and wares from local makers. Sign of a good time: The Aug. 6th pop-up and makers' market is tiki-themed. (Insta)

Decatur Estate Antique Market: Don't let the proper name fool you. You'll find lamps, retro fans and even taxidermy at this Lawrenceville Highway gem. (Insta)

Highland Row: Forty dealers pack 9,000 square feet with midcentury couches, coffee tables and chairs, plus assorted curios like old action figures, vinyl and jewelry. (Insta)

Kudzu Antiques: Located just outside Decatur, this 25,000-square-foot mainstay is a mix of retro furniture and modern wares — and has one of metro Atlanta’s best collections of salt and pepper shakers. (Insta)

Atlanta Used Furniture: The Northside Drive vendor's well-curated collection is an Instagram favorite and a great resource if you're searching for inspiration. (Insta)

