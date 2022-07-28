Chicken sandwich taste test at How Crispy Express

Atlanta adores its chicken sandwiches and especially when they're homegrown.

Meet a relatively new local to the scene: How Crispy Express, a Summerhill spot that keeps it simple while keeping it interesting — and without chasing the hot chicken bandwagon.

Details: Hatched (get it?) by some of the creative minds behind Ticonderoga Club, Argosy and your favorite restaurants' designs, the sandwich counter's chicken has scored applause from critics like Wendell Brock.

The menu centers on five chicken sandwiches that include classic, lemon pepper wet, and chicken salad options, along with a vegan patty made from chickpeas.

The selection: Being the Indiana Jones of cuisine that I am, I opted for the non-meat option, and I walked away pleased. Crispy and crunchy on the outside, puffy and light on the inside. I added barbecue and Texas Pete for a little kick.

Flashback: The pandemic caused delays in construction and opening, so How Crispy got creative by working as a pop-up in Halfway Crooks across the street — and lowered customers' chicken orders in a bucket.

One more bite: I came back later and picked up the Honey Boi, a delicious (definitely non-vegan) chicken thigh glazed with a garlic-honey butter sauce, sesame slaw, pickles and a pillowy bun.

So crispy that it crackles when you bite, the sandwich offers sweet, salty and sour.