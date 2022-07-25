The Republican National Committee's partnership with the Georgia GOP and county parties is touting major strides in its ground game.

Driving the news: By the November 2018 election, the group had just barely hit 1 million door knocks. This year, the partnership known as "Georgia Victory" hit that milestone in mid-July.

They've also made a new effort to reach voters of color with community outreach centers geared toward Black, Hispanic, Asian American and Pacific Islander voters in the metro area.

Why it matters: Georgia Democrats' organizing infrastructure has been widely acknowledged as superior to Republicans' efforts in the past few election cycles.

Republicans, including Gov. Brian Kemp's own campaign and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler through her Greater Georgia group, are trying to change that.

Details: The RNC told Axios it has 75 full-time field staff across Georgia and will build out 12 field offices in the coming months.

The big picture: The Georgia minority outreach offices — for Black voters in College Park, AAPI voters in Berkley Lake and Hispanic voters in Suwanee — are part of a national push by the RNC to engage with voters of color in battleground states including Texas, Florida and North Carolina.

Catch up quick: Jason Shepherd, former chair of the Cobb County GOP and former candidate for Georgia Republican Party chair, told Axios the RNC's involvement reflects the state's new purple status.

He also pointed out the RNC hadn't been able to coordinate with state parties until 2018 because of a consent decree.

"The state party needs the help," he said, adding it became a "victim of its own success" and "got lazy" once it gained control of the legislature and governor's office two decades ago.

What they're saying: Attorney General Chris Carr, who knocked on the millionth door in Cobb County, told Axios that in 2018, there wasn't this level of coordination between national and state organizing efforts.

"There's been a change in the intensity and the investment in the ground game that is absolutely appropriate and necessary," he said of this year's organizing.

The other side: While the state Democratic party did not share its own door knocking and field staff totals, state Democratic coordinated campaign director Ebonee Dawson told Axios in a statement that their "statewide infrastructure at this point in the election cycle is unprecedented in strength and scope."