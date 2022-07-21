Around 1890, Atlanta police faced a conundrum: What to do with drunks and petty offenders in Inman Park until the horse carriage arrived to cart them to the clink?

The answer: Build a jail cell in the middle of Delta Park, one of the neighborhood's green spaces.

Flashback: Back then, Inman Park was a suburb of Atlanta and the city jail was a decent carriage ride away, Jonah McDonald writes in “Secret Atlanta.”

Police installed a roughly 8-foot-tall black-walled booth with yellow topping and glass.

Miscreants were locked up in the cell until the police made their daily visit, took them into custody, and escorted them downtown.

Decades later, the lockup was moved to the Cyclorama in Grant Park.

Young residents who scooped up and renovated the Victorian homes and bungalows in the 1960s and 70s lobbied the city to return the relic, per WABE.

State of play: The quirky feature is easy to miss but a fun find. And yes, you can go inside the lockup.