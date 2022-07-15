6 great places to get lemon pepper wings in Atlanta

Taco Mac. LT's. Jamal’s. There are plenty of spots to get lemon pepper wings in Atlanta but who stands out above the rest?

Here are six terrific places to get lemon pepper — dry or wet — wings.

Why it stands out: The Wing Factory has been serving tasty wings to Atlanta residents since 1997.

Photo: courtesy of The Wing Factory

Why it stands out: Made famous by the TV show "Atlanta," J.R. Crickets' lemon pepper wet sauce is also available for purchase.

See their locations and hours here.

Photo: courtesy of J.R. Crickets

3. Magic City

Why it stands out: The legendary Downtown strip club's wings count NBA players and hip-hop stars among their biggest fans.

Not in the mood to make it rain? The kitchen offers to-go and delivery.

Address: 241 Forsyth St SW

Hours: 3pm-2am Monday-Saturday.

Photo: L.J./Courtesy of Magic City Kitchen

Why it stands out: On a vegan diet? Try The Wing Bar's 100% plant-based lemon pepper "vings."

Address: 494 Flat Shoals Ave.

Hours: 11am-midnight Monday-Thursday; 11am-2am Friday-Saturday; 1-6pm Sunday.

Photo: Courtesy of The Wing Bar

Why it stands out: Self-proclaimed as Atlanta's first and only food museum, The Bando serves flavorful wings in an unconventional aesthetic.

Address: 3050 MLK Jr. Dr. SW.

Hours: Noon-6pm Tuesday-Sunday.

Photo: Courtesy of The Bando

6. The Local

Why it stands out: The bar's smoked wings are a beloved Atlanta classic.

And lately, they're selling out early every night after fans learned the block that includes the popular spot could be sold.

Address: 758 Ponce De Leon Ave NE

Hours: 8pm to 2am Monday. 5pm to 2am Tuesday and Wednesday. 5pm to 1 am Thursday. 5pm to 2am Friday and Saturday. 5pm to midnight Sunday.