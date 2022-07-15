13 mins ago - Food and Drink

6 great places to get lemon pepper wings in Atlanta

Maxwell Millington
Photo: courtesy of The Bando

Taco Mac. LT's. Jamal’s. There are plenty of spots to get lemon pepper wings in Atlanta but who stands out above the rest?

  • Here are six terrific places to get lemon pepper — dry or wet — wings.
1. Wing Factory

Why it stands out: The Wing Factory has been serving tasty wings to Atlanta residents since 1997.

Photo: courtesy of The Wing Factory
2. J.R. Crickets

Why it stands out: Made famous by the TV show "Atlanta," J.R. Crickets' lemon pepper wet sauce is also available for purchase.

  • See their locations and hours here.
Photo: courtesy of J.R. Crickets
3. Magic City

Why it stands out: The legendary Downtown strip club's wings count NBA players and hip-hop stars among their biggest fans.

  • Not in the mood to make it rain? The kitchen offers to-go and delivery.

Address: 241 Forsyth St SW

Hours: 3pm-2am Monday-Saturday.

A close-up of crispy lemon pepper chicken wings
Photo: L.J./Courtesy of Magic City Kitchen
4. The Wing Bar

Why it stands out: On a vegan diet? Try The Wing Bar's 100% plant-based lemon pepper "vings."

Address: 494 Flat Shoals Ave.

Hours: 11am-midnight Monday-Thursday; 11am-2am Friday-Saturday; 1-6pm Sunday.

Photo: Courtesy of The Wing Bar
5. The Bando

Why it stands out: Self-proclaimed as Atlanta's first and only food museum, The Bando serves flavorful wings in an unconventional aesthetic.

Address: 3050 MLK Jr. Dr. SW.

Hours: Noon-6pm Tuesday-Sunday.

Photo: Courtesy of The Bando
6. The Local

Why it stands out: The bar's smoked wings are a beloved Atlanta classic.

  • And lately, they're selling out early every night after fans learned the block that includes the popular spot could be sold.

Address: 758 Ponce De Leon Ave NE

Hours: 8pm to 2am Monday. 5pm to 2am Tuesday and Wednesday. 5pm to 1 am Thursday. 5pm to 2am Friday and Saturday. 5pm to midnight Sunday.

A photo of a basket of smoked wings and ranch or blue cheese
Photo: Courtesy of The Local
