How to negotiate rent as Atlanta's market soars

The average monthly rent in Atlanta was $1,946 last month, a 14.9% increase since June 2021, according to Zillow's Observed Rent Index.

The red-hot rental market means that landlords often have the upper hand, but that doesn't mean you should give up on negotiating.

What they're saying: "Your best bet to minimize any increase in your monthly payment is to negotiate a more favorable renewal rate with your current landlord, who has an incentive to keep a good existing tenant," Taylor Marr, the deputy chief economist for Redfin, told Axios Austin's Nicole Cobler.

Here are a few tips for those of you dreading your renewal notice: