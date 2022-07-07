The GBI is searching for a suspect and Georgia is down one roadside oddity after someone bombed the Georgia Guidestones — sometimes known as "American Stonehenge" — early Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: The Guidestones were built in Elberton in 1980, and have since become the subject of a range of conspiracy theories.

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor called the stones "Satanic evil" and pledged to issue an executive order to destroy them if elected.

She praised the news of the blast on social media.

What's happening: One of the structure's "wings" appeared destroyed by the blast and the capstone piece was damaged, Christopher Kubas, executive vice president of the Elberton Granite Association, which manages the monument, told reporters Wednesday.

The remaining panels were demolished by authorities for safety reasons.

The GBI released surveillance video of the blast, showing a silver car speeding away.

Catch up quick: Carved into the stones are a series of messages, known as "guides for humanity," in eight languages. An unknown man with the pseudonym R.C. Christian commissioned them.

Kubas said they're a feat of granite engineering.

Threat level: The Guidestones have been previously vandalized, Kubas said, which prompted the security camera installation.