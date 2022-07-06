Former Georgia Tech standout Demaryius Thomas had stage 2 CTE, a degenerative brain disease associated with hits to the head, when he died in December 2021, doctors from Boston University announced Tuesday.

Thomas, who was 33, also suffered from seizures that began after a 2019 car crash. Doctors believe he most likely died after a seizure, the New York Times reported.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's office hasn't given an official ruling on his cause of death.

Between the lines: Seizures are not usually associated with CTE, but the combination of the two conditions shed light on the depth of Thomas' agony in his final months.

A Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos, Thomas exhibited erratic behavior, while also experiencing memory loss, paranoia and isolation, friends and family told the Times.

He took anti-seizure medication and tried ozone therapy, a hyperbaric chamber and massages, but nothing worked.

What they’re saying: Thomas' mother, Katina Smith, who lives in Dublin about two hours east of Atlanta, told Good Morning America that her son would often tell her, "Mom, I don't know what's goin' on with my body — I gotta get myself together … I don't feel like myself anymore."

Bobby Thomas, his father, told the Times, "He spent a lot of money on his body and look what happened, you know? … I didn't know that he was that bad off."

What’s next: Thomas' family is working with Dublin officials to plan a Demaryius Thomas Day on July 16. They’ll release 88 balloons, the same number as his Broncos jersey number.

