Runners defy the heat at Peachtree Road Race

The 53rd annual AJC Peachtree Road Race happened Monday, with tens of thousands of in-person runners, walkers and wheelchair users, plus thousands more participating virtually.

Why it matters: The race, organized by the Atlanta Track Club, bills itself as the world's largest 10K.

It has become one of the city's most iconic events, in which Atlantans defy logic and test their endurance to run 6.2 miles on Peachtree Road, up "Cardiac Hill" in the sweltering July heat.

The big picture: This is one of the largest events in the city each year. A spokesperson told Axios it takes about 400 police officers to manage — nearly a quarter of the city's force.

Yes, but: The cost of the "assembly permit" needed to close the road for the race, is just $100, according to the 2022 permit application reviewed by Axios.