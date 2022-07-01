How to fake it: A guide to Atlanta Hawks' trades and free agency

NBA free agency kicked off Thursday night. And if you're rooting for the Hawks to bring a championship to Atlanta, they took a major step toward doing that Wednesday.

What's happening: The Hawks traded for Dejounte Murray, an all-star guard from the San Antonio Spurs.

He is by far the best player Trae Young has played alongside. This trade alone should make Atlanta one of the top five teams in the Eastern Conference. It's time to get excited.

They gave up an aging Danilo Gallinari and three future first-round picks. (But if you're planning to be good anyway, those picks have diminishing value.)

Trade grade: A. This one passes the vibe check.

One term to know: "Woj bomb." This defines any news tweeted by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that sends the NBA community into a tizzy.

Say this around your basketball-loving friends, and you will get immediate bonus points.

Also, The Athletic's Shams Charania. If you want to know what's going on, follow these two.

What to watch: Atlanta isn't done wheeling and dealing. They were porous defensively last year. They also want to show their Eastern Conference Finals run from two seasons ago wasn't a fluke.

Expect the Hawks to continue to go after players who are stout defensively and can contribute on both sides of the court like Murray. Turn those tweet notifications on for Woj and Charania.

And if they are successful, start practicing your version of Ice Trae's signature celebration.

My thought bubble: This is one of the most exciting parts of the NBA offseason. The Hawks have a chance to show fans they are committed to winning and will do whatever it takes to bring another championship (thanks, United and Braves) to the city.