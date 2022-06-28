Georgia rolls on to an electric vehicle future
Electric vehicle ownership in Georgia keeps growing, as consumers' tastes change and a wave of new models hit the market.
- Roughly 30,000 electric vehicles are on the road in Georgia, according to state officials' 2021 estimate.
- Sales rose by 29% in 2021, the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy says.
Yes, but: While the gains have been strong, statewide EV ownership still trails national rates.
- EVs made up 5.1% of U.S. vehicle registrations in December 2021, according to S&P Global Mobility.
- In April 2022, EVs made up roughly 3% of registrations in Georgia, the research firm says.
Georgia has 1,500 charging stations, though most are located in metro Atlanta, per the AJC. That makes long road trips using an EV a challenge.
Driving the news: Consumer interest in electric vehicles is at a global tipping point, Axios' Joann Muller writes.
- New research from Ernst & Young shows more than half of car buyers say they want their next car to be an EV.
- EV sales are up in the U.S. by more than 5%.
The big picture: Georgia is angling to become the Detroit of EVs, and has scored major wins by wooing Rivian and Hyundai to build plants here.
- With the big-name car manufacturers come other companies and suppliers that might not be household names but are hugely important in terms of creating jobs and supporting the industry.
Flashback: In the early 2010s, Georgia was one of the EV industry's strongest growth areas thanks in part to a state tax credit that made owning an energy-efficient car very cost-efficient.
- That ended in 2015, when the Georgia General Assembly replaced the tax credit with a user fee. Two years later, EV sales in Georgia had dropped by 80%, Utility Dive reported.
Of note: As for what's on metro Atlanta roads...
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.