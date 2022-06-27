Screen Time with WABE Morning Edition host Lisa Rayam

Lisa Rayam sets her alarm at 4am during the weekdays to host WABE's Morning Edition.

But often she lays in bed for 15-20 minutes. "The intent is to get up at 4am, but that never happens," she told Axios. When she does wake up though...

🌅 First tap of the day: "My guilty pleasure is Page Six. I've got the app on my phone. I look at Page Six to get all the pop culture news and some real news too," she said.

And then it's the AJC and CNN for the headlines.

❓Why Page Six? "It's relaxing. And it's just something that has been one of my guilty pleasures since college. It relaxes the mind, and I guess is kind of a way of escape," Rayam said.

📱 Throughout the day: Twitter. The AJC. Waze. And the Apple weather app!

📺 Currently streaming: "I'm a romantic at heart. So right now I'm watching a series called 'Love Life.' I'm a huge 'Sex and the City' fan, so I'm rewatching that again, hoping for a happier ending this time."

Plus, she said, her daughter has gotten them to watch the latest "Keeping up with the Kardashians" season together.

🎶 Music: In the car, Rayam gravitates toward Sirius XM's The Groove channel. "They play all the oldies but goodies like Earth Wind and Fire, all the songs that remind me of college and high school."

📖 Reading list/bedside table: "One of my favorite, favorite, favorite books that I carry with me everywhere, I have several copies, I keep it in my beach bag and all that, is called 'Return to Love' by Marianne Williamson."

"It just keeps me grounded in this crazy world that we're living in," she said. "In the news that you know can be a true downer sometimes."

Of note: Rayam's fandom does not reflect any political opinion of Williamson's one-time bid for president in 2020.