What you need to know about Georgia's primary runoffs

In Tuesday night’s primary runoffs, the final outstanding candidates endorsed by former President Trump lost their bids to represent Georgia’s 6th and 10th Districts.

Meanwhile, the candidates Stacey Abrams backed in three Democratic runoffs won their spots alongside her on the November ticket.

Driving the news: Rich McCormick and Mike Collins, the non-Trump-backed victors, are both all-but-certain to take office in the two Republican-leaning districts.

Why it matters: This means only two of Trump’s endorsed candidates won in contested Georgia Republican primaries this year: Herschel Walker and Burt Jones.

The other side: Abrams, who made an uncommon decision to endorse in some Democratic primary runoffs saw her picks for secretary of state, labor commissioner and lieutenant governor come out on top last night.

Details: In November, the statewide ticket will feature:

Lieutenant governor: Former Fulton County prosecutor Charlie Bailey vs. GOP state Sen. Burt Jones

Secretary of state: State Rep. Bee Nguyen vs. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

Labor commissioner: State Rep. William Boddie vs. GOP state Sen. Bruce Thompson

Insurance commissioner: 2018 insurance commissioner candidate Janice Laws Robinson vs. incumbent, Kemp-appointed Insurance Commissioner John King

Of note: In the Republican primary in Georgia’s 2nd District, an influx of national money couldn’t stop Chris West. He defeated Jeremy Hunt, even though Hunt and outside groups backing him outspent West by a factor of 11.

Full results are available at the Georgia Secretary of State’s website and the AJC.